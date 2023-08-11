Chicago Fire: Why The Foo Fighters Cut Taylor Kinney's First On-Screen Kiss

It's a rite of passage for every actor to get their first on-screen kiss. For Taylor Kinney, he's done plenty of smooching as Kelly Severide on "Chicago Fire," but his first on-screen kiss wasn't in the NBC drama. Kinney revealed in a promotional video that milestone occurred for him during a Foo Fighters music video, but before you go down an alt-rock rabbit hole, you aren't going to find the moment anywhere online.

Kinney explained how his first paying job was on a Foo Fighters music video, but it was anything but glamorous. He said, "I had to get a cab, and then I ran out of money. I hitchhiked to the set, and I was sunburnt. So, I got cut out of most of this video. I had to propose to this girl in the video. And I think the only thing that made the final cut was my hand putting a ring on her finger."

It sounds like he understands the reasoning behind the decision, joking that his being cut was either due to giving a bad kiss or being badly sunburnt (we'd surmise it's the latter). At least he got paid at the end of the day, and he'd find much greater success later when it came to starring in music videos.