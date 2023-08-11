Chicago Fire: Why The Foo Fighters Cut Taylor Kinney's First On-Screen Kiss
It's a rite of passage for every actor to get their first on-screen kiss. For Taylor Kinney, he's done plenty of smooching as Kelly Severide on "Chicago Fire," but his first on-screen kiss wasn't in the NBC drama. Kinney revealed in a promotional video that milestone occurred for him during a Foo Fighters music video, but before you go down an alt-rock rabbit hole, you aren't going to find the moment anywhere online.
Kinney explained how his first paying job was on a Foo Fighters music video, but it was anything but glamorous. He said, "I had to get a cab, and then I ran out of money. I hitchhiked to the set, and I was sunburnt. So, I got cut out of most of this video. I had to propose to this girl in the video. And I think the only thing that made the final cut was my hand putting a ring on her finger."
It sounds like he understands the reasoning behind the decision, joking that his being cut was either due to giving a bad kiss or being badly sunburnt (we'd surmise it's the latter). At least he got paid at the end of the day, and he'd find much greater success later when it came to starring in music videos.
Taylor Kinney's on-screen kiss with Lady Gaga made it into the You and I music video
Foo Fighters music videos typically separate into two categories — the band playing in some room or something goofy, usually with the musicians dressed in wacky costumes. Even going through many of the band's videos, it's hard to track down Taylor Kinney's potential Foo Fighters cameo, especially since the only thing that's likely in it is a hand putting a ring on another hand, assuming Kinney recalls correctly. Fortunately, showing up to set sunburnt didn't hamper his acting resume too badly, and he got a chance at music video redemption in 2011 when he appeared in Lady Gaga's "You and I."
Kinney plays Lady Gaga's love interest, featuring fairly intense sexual scenes between the actor and Lady Gaga dressed as a mermaid. The singer spoke to MTV about the symbolism and inspiration behind the subject matter, "Sometimes in love, you can't make it work. No matter what you do, there's this giant boundary between you and someone else. So that's what it's about, perceiving in your imagination that there's something magical inside of you that you can make it work." Not only was it a great gig, but Kinney and Lady Gaga started dating following filming. And according to reports, she'd even visit him on-set while filming "Chicago Fire."
While the pair became engaged in 2015, they called it off a year later. But Kinney hasn't done too shabby for himself. We're certain he could afford a cab to get to set these days.