Secret Invasion: Why The Original Co-Director Left The MCU Series

Whether you enjoyed the series or not, credit has to be given to the head of the Skrull infiltration in "Secret Invasion," director Ali Selim. Handling every episode of a six-part series is a big enough ask as it is. But when that show involves the talents of Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir with the Marvel logo on the front, the pressure is understandably on. What's more, it wasn't originally meant to be that way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's shape-shifting spy show.

During a recent appearance on The Playlist podcast, Bingeworthy, Selim explained that his directing duties were originally set to be split right down the middle between himself and his directing buddy, Tom Bezucha. "Well, when I came on, there were two of us. I was gonna do [Episodes] 4, 5, 6, and my friend, Tom Bezucha, was gonna do 1, 2, 3." Unfortunately, that never came to pass, thanks to Marvel's classic villain: scheduling conflicts. Bezucha ultimately set off for colder climates for the final season of "Fargo," starring Jon Hamm, but the two still had some time to work together on the project before going their separate ways. "He and I prepped for a while, but then we got into probably scheduling constraints for him or something because I think the show got delayed a couple of times. And he had to depart for ['Fargo']." That left Selim to step up and take on Marvel's alien invasion alone.