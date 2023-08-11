Heart Of Stone: Gal Gadot Spy Thriller Lands With A Thud Among Rotten Tomatoes Critics

Gal Gadot has enjoyed a strong Hollywood run so far, taking part in some of the biggest franchises out there over the past decade-plus. Her undeniable biggest role to date is that of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe — a character she likely won't return to with "Wonder Woman 3" reportedly not in development and James Gunn and Peter Safran revving up to reboot the entire DC film and television universe. Gadot has also taken part in the "Fast and Furious" series and collaborated with Netflix on various projects such as "Red Notice."

Gadot has once again teamed up with the streaming juggernaut to produce and star in "Heart of Stone." Directed by Tom Harper, the spy thriller follows intelligence agent Rachel Stone (Gadot) as she protects a mysterious object known as "The Heart" per the request of an organization known as the Charter. While this story doesn't sound like anything too groundbreaking, if nothing else, "Heart of Stone" seems like a perfectly suitable action-packed streamer original. However, critics on the review site Rotten Tomatoes beg to differ.

With the release of "Heart of Stone" on the horizon, Rotten Tomatoes critics are showering the film with abysmal reviews.