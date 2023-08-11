Star Wars: A Deadly New Villain Wants To Make Darth Vader A Slave (Again)
Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #37
A droid rebellion is breaking out throughout the Star Wars universe, and the entity responsible for the takeover has his sights set on a major target: Darth Vader.
In the comic "Star Wars: Dark Droids #1," readers were introduced to the Scourge. The Droid used to be the Spark Eternal, a form of artificial intelligence created by the ancient Ascendant Cult during the time of the Sith's rule. The group tried to recreate the dark side of the Force through technology, science, and more sinister means. Given the Spark Eternal's vast power, it was widely sought out across the galaxy, with Doctor Aphra even obtaining its powers and the spark giving her new life after she was killed. The Spark Eternal eventually bonded with a disc from the powerful weapon, the Fermata Cage, which the Crimson Dawn tried to use to take out Darth Vader and other powerful Siths before they were stopped.
Now, becoming the Scourge and taking over the mind of numerous droids — from C-3PO to Lando Calrissian's close ally and part-machine Lobot — a new war is breaking out, with an uprising occurring and leaving thousands dead in its wake. The Scourge is coming after Darth Vader next and trying to make the man formerly known as Anakin Skywalker a slave once again.
Vader faces a Droid uprising
In CBR's exclusive preview of "Darth Vader" #31 (by Greg Pak, artist Raffaele Ienco, colorist Federico Blee, and letterer Joe Caramagna), the comic shows the droids continuing to wreak havoc on an Imperial ship, with the Scourge-controlled robots deciding what to do with those left alive from its latest massacre.
The droids are looking to find their true target, Darth Vader, who continues to battle against his own droids on Mustafar in an effort to regain his full Force powers after his recent encounter with the Spark Eternal.
His training is interrupted by Grand Vizier Mas Amedda, who tells him unknown forces have compromised the Executor, and the Emperor commands him to secure it. When Amedda asks Vader how his training is going and whether he regained control of his abilities, Vader tells him to ask the droid assassins he sent to test him. Amedda reveals he hasn't been in contact with the droids, with Vader proudly sharing that they now serve him.
Darth Vader is up against a surprisingly difficult opponent
The text preview for the issue and cover art for "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #37 by Leinil Francis Yu from Marvel Comics hints that Darth Vader will have to dig deep inside himself and focus on the lessons Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi taught him in order to stop the Scourge as they continue to envelop his powerful ship.
- CURSE OF THE JEDI – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!
- KILLER DROIDS have taken over DARTH VADER'S flagship Super Star Destroyer, the EXECUTOR!
- Will the lessons of JEDI MASTERS QUI-GON and OBI-WAN save him from the SCOURGE – or make him a tool for its galactic conquest?
The Scourge and the overtaken Droids might not seem like a significant threat at first glance. Still, considering their reach across the galaxy and the potential information they have access to, they need to be taken seriously by anyone facing them, including Darth Vader. Will the Sith Lord be able to stop the droid uprising before they take control of his mostly robotic body? Readers will learn more when "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #37 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores on Wednesday, August 16.