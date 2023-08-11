Star Wars: A Deadly New Villain Wants To Make Darth Vader A Slave (Again)

Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #37

A droid rebellion is breaking out throughout the Star Wars universe, and the entity responsible for the takeover has his sights set on a major target: Darth Vader.

In the comic "Star Wars: Dark Droids #1," readers were introduced to the Scourge. The Droid used to be the Spark Eternal, a form of artificial intelligence created by the ancient Ascendant Cult during the time of the Sith's rule. The group tried to recreate the dark side of the Force through technology, science, and more sinister means. Given the Spark Eternal's vast power, it was widely sought out across the galaxy, with Doctor Aphra even obtaining its powers and the spark giving her new life after she was killed. The Spark Eternal eventually bonded with a disc from the powerful weapon, the Fermata Cage, which the Crimson Dawn tried to use to take out Darth Vader and other powerful Siths before they were stopped.

Now, becoming the Scourge and taking over the mind of numerous droids — from C-3PO to Lando Calrissian's close ally and part-machine Lobot — a new war is breaking out, with an uprising occurring and leaving thousands dead in its wake. The Scourge is coming after Darth Vader next and trying to make the man formerly known as Anakin Skywalker a slave once again.