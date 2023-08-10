The Ending Of Red Lights Explained

"Red Lights" is a 2012 horror/thriller that asks an intriguing question: What happens when two scientists known for debunking frauds can't find a way to debunk a famous psychic? It's a strong hook, and "Red Lights" serves it up with an almost "X-Files" energy. The movie's themes of belief and skepticism are dealt with in gorgeously staged scenes, the cast is stellar, and the Barcelona and Toronto locations are absolutely glorious — but the ending of "Red Lights" is completely confounding.

Dr. Matheson (Sigourney Weaver) and Dr. Buckley (Cillian Murphy) try to take down a silver-tongued psychic appropriately named Simon Silver (Robert De Niro), but the journey just might take them — and bewildered viewers — down instead. The "Red Lights" of the title are a phenomenon Matheson describes as "discordant notes" — inconsistencies in environment and behavior that scientists search for to indicate something is off with a paranormal experience. Usually, they're indicators that fraud is afoot. You see many examples in the film, but no amount of red lights in "Red Lights" indicate what's coming at the movie's end.

We'll try to assess this love-it-or-hate-it conclusion with the same scientific rigor and emotional intensity as the movie's scientists. Open up this spoiler-heavy file, bend the nearest spoon with your mind, and read on for the ending of "Red Lights" explained.