Modern Family: Why Friends' Lisa Kudrow Turned Down The Role Of Claire Dunphy
"Modern Family" is the kind of sitcom writers, actors, and producers dream about. The series was able to go on strong for over a decade while generally keeping viewers happily entertained and is easily among the most popular sitcoms of the 21st century. In total, "Modern Family" added up to 11 seasons and over 250 episodes along the way.
Of course, Lisa Kudrow is no stranger to starring in long-running comedy series herself. Her seminal '90s sitcom "Friends" ran for ten seasons of its own and was a cultural force for many of the years that it was airing. In fact, many of its stars, like Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, remain household names to this day.
However, what many fans of "Modern Family" and "Friends" might not know is that Kudrow was initially up for the part of Claire Dunphy on the former but turned it down. "I thought, 'I don't know what I'd do with it,'" Kudrow told Access about passing on the part. "And, so, you know, that's all." The role would eventually go to Julie Bowen, who played Claire for the entirety of the series.
Lisa Kudrow is glad that Julie Bowen got the gig
Since the interview in question took place all the way back in 2011, it's hard to gauge whether passing on Claire Dunphy in "Modern Family" has grown into a bigger deal for Lisa Kudrow over the many years that the series was airing. Still, many would argue that it's lucky enough to have even one show that becomes a part of the pop culture bubble for an extended period of time.
Either way, Kudrow definitely didn't cast any shade on Julie Bowen for nailing the role of Claire as a hapless, neurotic mother on "Modern Family." Of Bowen taking on the part, Kudrow commended the actor, saying, "Julie Bowen does know what to do with it, so it's all as it should be."
As for Kudrow, despite not taking the part, she's found herself staying pretty busy over the years since "Friends" ended back in 2004. The actor has racked up dozens of roles since her time on the NBC sitcom, including in other popular comedy series like "Cougar Town," "BoJack Horseman, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Rick & Morty."