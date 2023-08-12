Modern Family: Why Friends' Lisa Kudrow Turned Down The Role Of Claire Dunphy

"Modern Family" is the kind of sitcom writers, actors, and producers dream about. The series was able to go on strong for over a decade while generally keeping viewers happily entertained and is easily among the most popular sitcoms of the 21st century. In total, "Modern Family" added up to 11 seasons and over 250 episodes along the way.

Of course, Lisa Kudrow is no stranger to starring in long-running comedy series herself. Her seminal '90s sitcom "Friends" ran for ten seasons of its own and was a cultural force for many of the years that it was airing. In fact, many of its stars, like Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, remain household names to this day.

However, what many fans of "Modern Family" and "Friends" might not know is that Kudrow was initially up for the part of Claire Dunphy on the former but turned it down. "I thought, 'I don't know what I'd do with it,'" Kudrow told Access about passing on the part. "And, so, you know, that's all." The role would eventually go to Julie Bowen, who played Claire for the entirety of the series.