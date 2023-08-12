Who Plays Gloria Dayton On Lincoln Lawyer & Who Was She In Fire Country?

As a defense attorney in Los Angeles, Mickey Haller works nonstop — literally. In Netflix's "Lincoln Lawyer," Mickey opts to get his legal work done from the back of a Lincoln Navigator that cruises around the city. Based on Michael Connelly's popular Mickey Haller novels, the series has roots in real-life attorneys that Connelly knew, and in 2011, a star-studded film was adapted from the first book.

The Netflix show explores the events of the second and fourth novels of Connelly's series, providing plenty of opportunities to introduce new characters. One new player is Gloria Dayton, played by Fiona Rene. Also known as Glory Days, Gloria is a sex worker who Mickey seeks out for help with the Jésus Menendez (Saul Huezo) case. Gloria eventually provides an indispensable testimony, confirming that the real killer had a tattoo on his arm.

Rene might look familiar to fans of "Fire Country." Indeed, the actor appeared in five episodes of the CBS drama's first season as Rebecca Lee, a defense attorney-turned-inmate who enlists in the Cal Fire program. She also strikes up a romance with Bode (Max Thieriot) before tragedy strikes. But "Lincoln Lawyer" and "Fire Country" aren't Rene's only notable television roles.