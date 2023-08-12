Who Plays Gloria Dayton On Lincoln Lawyer & Who Was She In Fire Country?
As a defense attorney in Los Angeles, Mickey Haller works nonstop — literally. In Netflix's "Lincoln Lawyer," Mickey opts to get his legal work done from the back of a Lincoln Navigator that cruises around the city. Based on Michael Connelly's popular Mickey Haller novels, the series has roots in real-life attorneys that Connelly knew, and in 2011, a star-studded film was adapted from the first book.
The Netflix show explores the events of the second and fourth novels of Connelly's series, providing plenty of opportunities to introduce new characters. One new player is Gloria Dayton, played by Fiona Rene. Also known as Glory Days, Gloria is a sex worker who Mickey seeks out for help with the Jésus Menendez (Saul Huezo) case. Gloria eventually provides an indispensable testimony, confirming that the real killer had a tattoo on his arm.
Rene might look familiar to fans of "Fire Country." Indeed, the actor appeared in five episodes of the CBS drama's first season as Rebecca Lee, a defense attorney-turned-inmate who enlists in the Cal Fire program. She also strikes up a romance with Bode (Max Thieriot) before tragedy strikes. But "Lincoln Lawyer" and "Fire Country" aren't Rene's only notable television roles.
Fiona Rene has experience playing detectives
Fiona Rene's on-screen credits include episodes of "Jane the Virgin," "Grey's Anatomy," and "NCIS: Hawai'i." Rene's first recurring television role, however, was as Detective Kara Lee in the crime drama "Stumptown." The series follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), a struggling Marine veteran working as a private investigator in Portland, Oregon. Kara serves as the partner to Detective Miles Hoffman (Michael Ealy), Dex's love interest.
In 2021, Rene once again appeared on the small screen as a detective, this time in the short-lived TV reboot of "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Like the 1997 hit film, the TV adaptation follows a group of teenagers who accidentally kill a stranger in a hit-and-run. One year later, they are stalked by a dangerous killer. Hot on the teens' tail is Detective Lyla Kalei, played by Rene, who is determined to solve the community's string of murders. But Lyla has some secrets of her own.
Rene may have had experience playing a detective, but "I Know What You Did Last Summer" brought its own set of challenges — especially given the series' relocation to Hawaii. "I've played detectives before, but this was something a little bit different," the actor told The List. "One, being set in Hawaii, the way that they have structure of their departments in regards to police officers works a little bit different than they do on the mainland. So I found myself, a month prior to really becoming acquainted with not only the structure of their departments."