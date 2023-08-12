Does Red, White And Royal Blue Have An End Credits Scene?
Contains Spoilers for "Red, White and Royal Blue"
The course of true love never does run smoothly, and in the well-acted "Red, White and Royal Blue," Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry of England (Nicholas Galitzine) experience more than their fair share of bumps and bruises along the way to finding real romance. While moving from being enemies to friends, and from friends to lovers, the twosome manage to find themselves in a world of controversy — while discovering who they are as men. And it's a love story that manages to loop back around to the beginning for its end credit scene, which the film does indeed have.
The end credits scene of "Red, White and Royal Blue" features Alex and Henry in the aftermath of the wedding cake falling on them at Prince Phillip's (Thomas Flynn) wedding. In an echo of what Henry says to Alex after Alex's mom, Ellen (Uma Thurman), wins reelection, Alex asks Henry what they should do now. The two men lie in the mess, frustrated and completely unsure as to what they should do with themselves, which is where the scene leaves them. While the viewer definitely knows what happens to them next, it's a fun detail that serves as a wonderfully ironic echo that pays respectful dole to the original novel. And, apparently, the film's director, Matthew López, put a lot of careful work into bringing the cake scene from Casey McQuiston's book to the big screen.
It took a lot of careful work to recreate the book's cake scene
According to an article published about the cake scene by the AV Club, it took a lot of work to get the cake's untimely fall just right and make sure both actors came out of the shoot uninjured. Matthew López explained that he worked with Miren Marañón, the film's production designer, to figure out the physics of the scene.
"We were really scientific about it," López said. "Would it slide? Would it tumble? Is it sort of like a tree coming down or does it break apart?" He reported that the two of them decided to make the cake's journey to the ground a series of comical events that resulted in its destruction. After that, "Paddington" crewmember and physical comedy expert Cal McCrystal came in to help López block the scene.
It turns out there were two cakes used during the nearly daylong shoot — one made of real cake and buttercream that was dropped on Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine once they were on the ground and one made of foam and latex that wouldn't hurt them during the multiple takes López needed to bring the scene to life. The aftermath featuring Henry and Alex kneeling in the wrecked cake required additional buckets of real buttercream and palates of cake, which López had members of his crew toss at the actors. Overall, it took a day and a half of hard work to get the scene on film.
You can see if all that careful planning paid off by watching "Red, White and Royal Blue" on Prime Video.