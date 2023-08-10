Small Details You Missed In The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Trailer

Ahead of its action-packed premiere, Peacock recently debuted the first trailer for "The Continental: From The World Of John Wick." The three-episode miniseries takes place roughly 40 years before the John Wick films and covers a three-month timeline.

Leading "The Continental" mini-series is Colin Woodell as Winston Scott. Fans familiar with the franchise will recognize Woodell as a significantly younger version of the character normally played by Ian McShane. In the first "John Wick" film, Winston is the proprietor of the Continental Hotel in New York City, which serves as a pivotal location in each "John Wick" entry moving forward. Peacock's Continental spin-off series will ultimately reveal how Winston becomes in charge of the place. Between a large cast of new characters surrounding Winston and a few callbacks to prior John Wick films, this initial trailer is full of small details that shed more light than what's initially apparent on Winston's Continental journey.

Though we know one thing for certain: Expect guns, lots of guns.