Actors Who Were Almost Cast In The Fifth Element

"The Fifth Element" could have been weirder.

When it comes to the most iconic and memorable sci-fi flicks from the '90s, chances are that the conversation will shift towards discussing Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element." Fresh off the heels of his groundbreaking hitman flick "Léon: The Professional," Besson crafted a unique, intoxicating, and extremely quirky view of the future with "The Fifth Element," which debuted in 1997. In "The Fifth Element," a cab driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) joins forces with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) to save the world from impending doom. Along the way, the duo come across some zany and irreverent characters, resulting in a brilliant cosmic spectacle that marries sci-fi action and comedy.

The film, which debuted at Cannes, received mixed-to-positive reviews and went on to become a box office success, grossing over $260 million worldwide. Today, "The Fifth Element" stands out as a no-so-cult cult classic, with many praising it for its performances and themes, while others criticize it for its lofty writing and inconsistent tone. Film critic Roger Ebert was notably critical of the film's pacing in his three-star review. Regardless of where viewers land on "The Fifth Element" and its legacy, it's difficult to deny the impressive cast that Besson managed to assemble for his film. Willis and Jovovich are joined by heavy-hitters like "The Dark Knight" star Gary Oldman, "Rush Hour" standout Chris Tucker," and "The Lord of the Rings" icon Ian Holm. As stacked (and perfect) as the film's cast is, the project's final line-up could have been drastically different.

A number of A-listers and superstars were on track to join Besson's "The Fifth Element," with some names including pop icon and Grammy-sensation Prince, future Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, and "Lethal Weapon" star Mel Gibson, among others.