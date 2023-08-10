Actors Who Were Almost Cast In The Fifth Element
"The Fifth Element" could have been weirder.
When it comes to the most iconic and memorable sci-fi flicks from the '90s, chances are that the conversation will shift towards discussing Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element." Fresh off the heels of his groundbreaking hitman flick "Léon: The Professional," Besson crafted a unique, intoxicating, and extremely quirky view of the future with "The Fifth Element," which debuted in 1997. In "The Fifth Element," a cab driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) joins forces with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) to save the world from impending doom. Along the way, the duo come across some zany and irreverent characters, resulting in a brilliant cosmic spectacle that marries sci-fi action and comedy.
The film, which debuted at Cannes, received mixed-to-positive reviews and went on to become a box office success, grossing over $260 million worldwide. Today, "The Fifth Element" stands out as a no-so-cult cult classic, with many praising it for its performances and themes, while others criticize it for its lofty writing and inconsistent tone. Film critic Roger Ebert was notably critical of the film's pacing in his three-star review. Regardless of where viewers land on "The Fifth Element" and its legacy, it's difficult to deny the impressive cast that Besson managed to assemble for his film. Willis and Jovovich are joined by heavy-hitters like "The Dark Knight" star Gary Oldman, "Rush Hour" standout Chris Tucker," and "The Lord of the Rings" icon Ian Holm. As stacked (and perfect) as the film's cast is, the project's final line-up could have been drastically different.
A number of A-listers and superstars were on track to join Besson's "The Fifth Element," with some names including pop icon and Grammy-sensation Prince, future Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, and "Lethal Weapon" star Mel Gibson, among others.
Luc Besson wrote Ruby Rhod for Prince
In an alternate universe, Prince would have occupied the role of Ruby Rhod. It's a casting decision that's pretty much perfect, especially because Rhod exhibits the eccentricity and sheer swagger that the "Purple Rain" artist already possessed. In fact, Luc Besson says the he wrote the role of the ever-iconic Ruby Rhod specifically for the Grammy-winning artist. "It was written for Prince. I met him, he said yes. But then he went on a world tour for 10 years!! We couldn't find time in his schedule," Besson wrote in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything).
Once he realized that Prince wouldn't be able to shoot "The Fifth Element," he began looking elsewhere for his Ruby Rhod. The director ultimately decided between Chris Tucker and Jamie Foxx for the role. As great as Foxx could have been in the film, Besson decided it was best to give the gig to the "Friday" star. "Jamie was amazing, but he was as strong as Bruce, and Chris looked like a shrimp so I knew it would be funnier," the director wrote.
Besson has previously shared concept art of Prince in the role on Twitter. "The Fifth Element" costume designer Jean Paul Gaultier began working with Prince early on in the film's production, though he found himself butting heads with the creative. "I showed him my drawings, but he didn't say a word," the designer said at the Brooklyn Museum (via Gizmodo). Gaultier tried to explain his vision but couldn't get through to Prince. "Later, Luc told me that Prince had been very surprised and amused — by my presentation, but that he found the costumes a bit too effeminate," Gaultier added. Ultimately, the role of Ruby Rhod went to Chris Tucker and the rest is history.
Mel Gibson could have played Korben Dallas
In a separate Reddit AMA, director Luc Besson revealed that he originally had "Mad Max" and "Lethal Weapon" star Mel Gibson in mind for the role of Korben Dallas. "I had asked Mel Gibson first because he had his office next to mine at Warner Brothers," Besson wrote. "He peeked into my office every morning to tell me that he was thinking about it. After 3 months, he passed," Besson continued, before adding that Willis was the only other actor he had in mind for the gig.
While it would have been fascinating to envision Gibson as a futuristic cab driver who helps save the human race, it's difficult to deny just how perfect Willis is in the role. The character of Korben Dallas has become just as iconic as Willis' other heroes, such as John McClane, David Dunn, and Malcolm Crowe. In a retrospective chat with Entertainment Weekly, Besson revealed that he was initially hesitant to reach out to the "Die Hard" actor because of how costly his fees would be. Willis, however, was immediately on board with Besson's vision, saying, "I just liked Luc—I liked the story, I liked the idea. I thought it would be fun to go to France and make a movie." Money didn't seem to be an issue, as The Hollywood Reporter says the "Sixth Sense" star took a pay cut to work on "The Fifth Element."
And while Willis ended up nabbing the role, another blockbuster action star was circling the gig: Sylvester Stallone. Producer Patrice Ledoux confirmed to THR that the Italian Stallion was eyeing the role, saying, "It was very strange, and Luc was actually annoyed because although Stallone was a big star at the time, he wasn't the right guy for the movie."
A slew of A-listers could have appeared in The Fifth Element
It's hard to imagine anyone else but Mila Jovovich inhabiting the role of the mysterious but joyful Leeloo. The heart of the film, Jovovich expertly captures the raw intensity, childlike wonder, and naïveté that makes Leeloo such a beloved character. And for director Luc Besson, meeting Jovovich was a boon — the two were briefly married and reunited for the 1999 flick "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc." Like most the of the leading cast in "The Fifth Element," Jovovich's casting was in fluctuation, as several talented stars were vying for the role. According to costume designer Jean Paul Gaultier, "Pretty Woman" star Julia Roberts would have occupied the lead role in an early iteration of "The Fifth Element." Unfortunately, Roberts, and a number of other stars didn't get the "Fifth Element" gig.
In a chat with Movieline, "Showgirls" star Elizabeth Berkley revealed that she was in the running for a role in "The Fifth Element," though things ultimately didn't work out. "I got very close to getting cast on The Fifth Element, and Luc Besson couldn't have been more supportive," Berkley said.
Ultimately, the cast of "The Fifth Element" is perfect as it is, but one can't help but wonder just how different Besson's final product could have looked like with Mel Gibson, Prince, or even Berkley in the lead roles. Will we ever see the iconic cast return for a potential sequel? It's unlikely, as Besson says he has no interest in revisiting his sci-fi classic. "In 'The Fifth Element,' there's nothing in the DNA to make a sequel," Besson told ComicBook.com "They just live together, and they're happy, and she's the Fifth Element, and that's it [...] It will be just for money, and I'm not interested."