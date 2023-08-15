My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Wess Schulze After Season 11?
For many individuals on TLC's "My 600-Lb Life," it's hard for them to admit, or even recognize, that they have a food addiction. But that's not the case for 36-year-old Wess Schulze, from Season 11, who is fully aware of his situation and knows he needs to make a change before he's bedridden. After experiencing sexual abuse from a family member as a child, food helped him cope with the stress of the trauma.
When Schulze meets Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, whose tough love tactic is debated by fans, he weighs 705 pounds. By the end of the episode, following bariatric surgery and a few setbacks along the way, he's down to 477 pounds. In fact, Schulze is even able to participate in his favorite pastime: seeing a stage play.
Since filming wrapped up for "My 600-Lb Life," Schulze has continued on his wellness journey, which he regularly chronicles on Instagram and TikTok. In total, he's dropped just over 300 pounds. In one post, Schulze said, "Got a lot more to go, but we're on the right track." In another, he tries on a pair of jeans that were once skin-tight, but are now unable to stay around his waist unless he holds onto them.
Wess Schulze has gained a strong sense of self love and confidence
For Wess Schulze, his dramatic weight loss has been vital for not only his physical health, but also his mental health. In each of his social media posts, he's oozing confidence — something he didn't have when he was on the verge of being bedridden at the start of his "My 600-Lb Life" episode. Schulze's mental transformation has been just as important as his physical one.
On the show, once he receives his surgery, Schulze meets with psychotherapist Dr. Matthew Paradise, who helps him recognize the pain he's been holding in since childhood. Schulze even has the bravery to finally address the situation with his father after both tried to brush it under the rug for years. They agreed that what happened to Schulze was no one's fault except the perpetrator's.
He said in a post, "A year-and-a-half ago, I started a journey not measured in pounds lost, but in self love gained. So far, I have shed 306 pounds, transforming not only my body, but my entire perspective. I learned to embrace every scar and stretch mark as a testament to my resilience. In the mirror, I no longer see flaws, but beautiful reminders of the battles I fought and conquered."
It seems that Schulze's positive updates won't be stopping anytime soon. Hopefully, one announcing his dream — to be cast in a play — is on the horizon.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).