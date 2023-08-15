My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Wess Schulze After Season 11?

For many individuals on TLC's "My 600-Lb Life," it's hard for them to admit, or even recognize, that they have a food addiction. But that's not the case for 36-year-old Wess Schulze, from Season 11, who is fully aware of his situation and knows he needs to make a change before he's bedridden. After experiencing sexual abuse from a family member as a child, food helped him cope with the stress of the trauma.

When Schulze meets Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, whose tough love tactic is debated by fans, he weighs 705 pounds. By the end of the episode, following bariatric surgery and a few setbacks along the way, he's down to 477 pounds. In fact, Schulze is even able to participate in his favorite pastime: seeing a stage play.

Since filming wrapped up for "My 600-Lb Life," Schulze has continued on his wellness journey, which he regularly chronicles on Instagram and TikTok. In total, he's dropped just over 300 pounds. In one post, Schulze said, "Got a lot more to go, but we're on the right track." In another, he tries on a pair of jeans that were once skin-tight, but are now unable to stay around his waist unless he holds onto them.