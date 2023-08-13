Winning Time Season 2: Who Does Britne Oldford Play?

Whereas Season 1 of HBO's Showtime Lakers biopic "Winning Time" strictly covers key events leading up to and throughout the 1979-1980 NBA season, Season 2 spans a period of four years, culminating in the 1984 NBA finals. Given this greater breadth, the show's already sizable cast of characters is only growing to accommodate the major contributors to a wider variety of historically inspired moments from this extensive span of time.

Season 2, Episode 1 introduces Britne Oldford to its cast, whose most well-known roles include Cadie Campbell in MTV's U.S. remake of British teen drama "Skins" and Kit Walker (Evan Peters)'s wife Alma in "American Horror Story" Season 2. In her "Winning Time" episode, protagonist Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah)'s storyline revolves partially around the fact that a woman named Melissa Mitchell (Kyanna Simone) is pregnant with his child. Oldford plays a lawyer advising Magic that he should sign a document promising to pay Melissa a significant sum of money in exchange for silence about the fact that the child is his.

By the episode's end, Magic decides instead to take responsibility for the kid and ultimately cuts ties with his manager, who likewise encouraged him to cut a deal with Melissa. Based on this storyline's conclusion, then, Oldford's "Winning Time" role will most likely remain limited to this single episode.