Only Murders In The Building Season 3: Is The White Room A Real Thing?

Contains Spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3, Episode 4 — "The White Room"

"Only Murders in the Building" thespian Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) has become a total pro thanks to decades of work onstage and in film. Unfortunately, there seems to be one acting trick he's never managed to master — the patter song. And the strong, delightful third Season of the show has decided to throw one at him. When "Death Rattle" is transformed from a detective drama to a musical about the murderous Pickwick triplets, he's forced to perform a tongue-twister-laden song. During a dress rehearsal in front of Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and several others, Charles loses control of his mastery of the music, going into an expletive-laden song-filled rant. Suddenly, he mentally escapes to a white-colored room. Wearing a white outfit, he spins in glorious relief, mentally released from his torture. Then he hears a monkey's call and finds himself back in reality — where he's wrecked his props and lost his pants.

Multiple members of the crew explain the phenomena; Charles has experienced the titular white room. This is an actual phenomenon that several theatrical actors have experienced in real life. As Johnathan (Jason Veasey) explains it, "In theatre there's no net. You blank out, that's it. You're a polar bear in a global warming documentary, hanging on to a tiny piece of ice in the middle of the sea, waiting to die."