The Witcher: Why Yennefer's Season 3 Power-Move Was So 'Embarrassing' For The Star

Throughout its first three seasons, "The Witcher" is packed with action beats that show off how Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his team are not to be taken lightly. They've vanquished numerous foes over the seasons, but Season 3, Episode 6 — "Everybody Has a Plan 'til They Get Punched in the Face" — has a true highlight.

Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) take on Rience (Sam Woolf). He's been a shadowy figure up until this point before finally engaging in fisticuffs. But it proves to be anticlimactic in the best way when Yennefer throws her sword into the air, allowing Geralt to catch it and unceremoniously chop off his head. It shows how powerful everyone has become and how someone who seems like they're going to become a major player can be taken out just like that.

But while it's an awesome moment, Chalotra revealed it was anything but while filming. While speaking with Vulture, the actress talked about how it didn't look cool on set, "I throw it, it lands on the floor." Thankfully, camera trickery saved the day: "Thank goodness the camera turns away from my face, because I'm like, 'Oh, that was embarrassing.' And then someone throws it to Henry fast, and fortunately, it looks cool." It's understandable that throwing the sword in such a way that Cavill could catch it and make his move would be near-impossible, but that's why there are large crews with these kinds of productions.