The Last Voyage Of The Demeter's Dracula Was Inspired By Nosferatu's Silent Character - Exclusive

With more than a century's worth of Dracula films to look back on for inspiration, director André Øvredal decided it was best to go back to the beginning to inform his iteration of author Bram Stoker's legendary vampire character for his horror thriller "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."

The horrifying figurehead has been well represented in film over the past century, of course, by the likes of Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, and Gary Oldman. Still, Øvredal felt the "Demeter's" version of the character best mirrored Count Orlok (Max Schreck), aka Dracula, in director F.W. Murnau's 1922 cinematic classic "Nosferatu."

"In many ways, our Dracula is a silent movie character, as Nosferatu is, because he doesn't walk around and communicate and have dialogue with characters at all," Øvredal told Looper in an exclusive interview. "He's not Gary Oldman, he's not Bela Lugosi, he's a creature that is on his own. He's a loner, he's lonely out there on the sea. He's trying to survive, and I found that to be a wonderful story to tell, that we are talking about him trying to survive and a crew trying to survive him — and it becomes this natural conflict."