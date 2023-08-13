Seinfeld: Who Played Miss Rhode Island In The Chaperone?

When watching "Seinfeld," it becomes pretty clear that Jerry Seinfeld goes on a lot of dates, including his infamous outing with Miss Rhode Island, which hilariously doesn't go according to plan thanks to Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). But some people may be wondering which actress plays the woman responsible for taking all the wrong advice from the wacky neighbor when competing to be Miss America on the iconic comedy series.

The entry "The Chaperone" is widely considered to be one of Kramer's best episodes. Fans remember how the fan-favorite persona is sent to babysit Jerry and the Miss Rhode Island titleholder, Karen, on their date, which, after the entire affair is spoiled, leads to a flock of drowned magic-act birds and a singing performance that doesn't sound so great.

The actress who plays the ill-fated contestant from Rhode Island is Marguerite MacIntyre. While her appearance on "Seinfeld" was one of her first big roles, the actress has also gone on to appear in episodes of a number of high-profile shows, including "Ally McBeal," "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," "The Shield," "Bones," "Numb3rs," and "NCIS." Her more notable gigs, from which fans will probably recognize her, include the 43 episodes of "Kyle XY," where she plays Nicole Traeger, and the 50 entries of "The Vampire Diaries" on her resume as Sheriff Liz Forbes. And while she doesn't have a ton of big-screen credits to brag about, MacIntyre does play Valerie Leeds in the 2002 "Silence of the Lambs" prequel, "Red Dragon."

While she has had a solid career securing over three dozen credits since her time as Miss Rhode Island on the Emmy-winning series, some might be surprised to learn what MacIntyre has a talent for behind the camera.