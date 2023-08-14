Futurama Season 11: Who Voices Nibbler & Why Does He Sound So Familiar?

Contains spoilers for "Futurama" Season 11, Episode 4 — "Parasites Regained"

Nibbler (Frank Welker) has become sort of a guiding beacon for Phillip J. Fry (Billy West) as he navigates his portentous destiny in the far-flung future. Without Fry, the entire future would be toast, and the Nibblonian race has been dedicated to manipulating Fry and Leela (Katey Sagal) until they're in the right place at the right time. He's done battle with the viscous Brain Spawn and is literally instrumental in Fry's being shoved into the future. If Nibbler benefits from his actions through shelter, belly rubs, close companionship with Leela, and other beneficial joys, so be it. As long as he has his friends at his side and the destiny of the world assured, he's willing to do almost anything to keep the order of things intact.

During Season 11, Nibbler finds himself losing his intelligence during "Parasites Lost." The Planet Express gang has to shrink themselves down to do battle with the worms infesting his litter box, which is filled with litter 'from his ancestral pooping grounds.' It turns into a race against time to find out if Nibbler will remain his usual, wise self — or become a feral, nonverbal creature.

It's Frank Welker who gives voice to Nibbler's grandest pronouncements and his softer, more animalistic sounds. For Matt Groening fans, he might sound familiar because, from 1991 on, he occasionally voiced Santa's Little Helper and Snowball II — the family's ubiquitous dog and cat — before leaving the series in 2002 for reasons that still remain mysterious at press time.

But there are dozens of other reasons why Welker sounds so familiar. The veteran voice actor has dozens of other legendary animated animals over the decades, as well as several well-known human characters.