The Great Gatsby's Daisy Buchanan Was Inspired By This Real Life Chicago Debutante

Anyone who's taken an English literature class in their life probably has a passing familiarity with "The Great Gatsby," the landmark American novel by lauded author F. Scott Fitzgerald. In the novel, the young, naive narrator, Nick Carraway, meets the reclusive, mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby during a summer in the Hamptons, and after befriending Gatsby, Nick spends more or less all of this time with the man. From there, he learns that, for years, Gatsby has been carrying a torch for socialite Daisy Buchanan, his long-lost love — and Nick's cousin, as it happens — who married a man who was, at the time, much richer than Gatsby. These days, Daisy is with Tom Buchanan, and Gatsby, alone in his mansion, shines a green light at her house across the bay each night, letting her know he still loves her.

If you've read the book, you also know Daisy and Gatsby don't end up together... and in real life, Fitzgerald also didn't marry his Daisy. Yes, as it turns out, Daisy Buchanan — who was played by Carey Mulligan in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 adaptation of the novel — has a basis in reality, and the author, like Gatsby, missed out on marrying a woman he loved because she chose somebody with more money. Shortly before Luhrmann's movie was released in the spring of 2013, the University of South Carolina revealed letters written by Fitzgerald — which were obtained by The Chicago Tribune — and in January 1915, he wrote two very conspicuous words: "Met Ginevra."