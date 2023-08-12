Who's The Award-Winning Actress In The LensCrafters Commercials?

With ad-supported streaming tiers from Disney, Netflix, and others raking in more cash than ever, certain commercials have become ubiquitous. One inescapable ad as of late hails from LensCrafters and stars none other than Sharon Stone. In the 30-second spot, the folks at LensCrafters anticipate Stone's every need, setting her up with an in-house eye exam and new reading glasses. At the same time, the salesperson is clearly in awe of her star power.

The ad was directed by Jeff Tomsic, who, in addition to being a prolific commercial director, has also helmed television episodes and his own feature film debut, 2018's "Tag" starring Jeremey Renner, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, and Jon Hamm.

Though the commercial seems to be in heavy rotation these days, Stone first penned a deal with LensCrafters in 2022 as part of its "Your Eyes First" communications campaign. "Eyewear has become not only a vision solution for me, but an empowering outlet to show my personality and creativity as an accessory," Stone said in a statement. "I am thrilled to partner with the brand for the 'Your Eyes First' campaigns demonstrating that the right pair of glasses can provide a fresh twist to elevate your style while taking your overall health into account." In addition to the ad, Stone is featured at retail locations and on the company's website. It's not, however, her first foray into commercials.