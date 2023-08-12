Who's The Award-Winning Actress In The LensCrafters Commercials?
With ad-supported streaming tiers from Disney, Netflix, and others raking in more cash than ever, certain commercials have become ubiquitous. One inescapable ad as of late hails from LensCrafters and stars none other than Sharon Stone. In the 30-second spot, the folks at LensCrafters anticipate Stone's every need, setting her up with an in-house eye exam and new reading glasses. At the same time, the salesperson is clearly in awe of her star power.
The ad was directed by Jeff Tomsic, who, in addition to being a prolific commercial director, has also helmed television episodes and his own feature film debut, 2018's "Tag" starring Jeremey Renner, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, and Jon Hamm.
Though the commercial seems to be in heavy rotation these days, Stone first penned a deal with LensCrafters in 2022 as part of its "Your Eyes First" communications campaign. "Eyewear has become not only a vision solution for me, but an empowering outlet to show my personality and creativity as an accessory," Stone said in a statement. "I am thrilled to partner with the brand for the 'Your Eyes First' campaigns demonstrating that the right pair of glasses can provide a fresh twist to elevate your style while taking your overall health into account." In addition to the ad, Stone is featured at retail locations and on the company's website. It's not, however, her first foray into commercials.
Ad campaigns are a fixture of Stone's filmography
Sharon Stone's first on-screen appearance was as an extra in Woody Allen's 1980 film "Stardust Memories," and she's been a prolific presence ever since. She became a household name in the 1990s when she starred in "Basic Instinct," reuniting her with "Total Recall" director Paul Verhoeven. For her role in 1995's "Casino," she earned an Academy Award nomination. More accolades followed, and Stone has also earned several Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy Award for "The Practice." Her recent credits include "The Flight Attendant" and Steven Soderbergh's "Mosaic."
Before all of that, however, Stone appeared in a number of commercials during the 1980s for products like Charlie Perfume, Diet Sprite, and Finesse Shampoo. She starred opposite Bruce Willis in an ad for Seagram's Wine Coolers (the slogan, "It's wet and it's dry," isn't exactly Don Draper-level copy).
Even after achieving a certain level of Hollywood stardom, Stone would appear in the odd campaign, including an ad for tires titled "Pirelli: Driving Instinct" and in 2005, Stone became the face of Dior's skincare line. (In 2008, Dior pulled Stone's ads from the Chinese market after she made controversial remarks regarding devastating earthquakes in the region.) More recently, Stone starred in a commercial for the online gambling game Slotomania, seemingly a nod to her role in "Casino."