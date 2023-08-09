The Boys' Aya Cash Tackles Her Next Superhero Satire With HBO's The Franchise Series

Aya Cash may be best known for her performances as Gretchen Cutler on "You're the Worst" and Stormfront on "The Boys," but it looks like she's about to add yet another high-profile TV series to her résumé. In case that wasn't exciting enough, her latest project is set to deliver another "Boys"-esque satirical spin on the superhero genre. Unlike "The Boys," though, which takes place in a fictional universe where superheroes are real, Cash's new show promises to focus much more on the actual role that the superhero genre has come to play in Hollywood over the past 20 years.

The TV series in question is none other than "The Franchise." According to Deadline, HBO has officially given a series order to the new half-hour comedy, which hails from "Veep" and "Avenue 5" creator Armando Iannucci, "Skyfall" director Sam Mendes, and writer Jon Brown. HBO reportedly made its decision after reviewing a pilot for "The Franchise" that was completed, notably, before the current SAG-AFRTRA strike shut down nearly all of Hollywood's productions. Despite this announcement, work also isn't expected to resume on "The Franchise" until the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have been resolved.

Cash is set to appear as a series regular on "The Franchise," which follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie as they fight for their place in a "savage and unruly cinematic universe." According to its logline, the show will shine a "light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking."