The Franchise - What We Know So Far

HBO has tapped two auteurs to spearhead its next big comedy.

Armando Iannucci is no stranger to tackling large and complicated ideas with hilarious twists. Joining forces with HBO in 2012 for "Veep," the satirist shed light on the chaotic and often ridiculous inner-workings of the United States government. The series went on to become a critical hit, nabbing over 15 Emmys during its seven season run, making it one of HBO"s most popular offerings in the 2010s. Iannucci has since spearheaded the sci-fi satire "Avenue 5" for the network. He's also dabbled with the silver screen, with his cinematic credits including the biting "The Death of Stalin," which comedically retells the aftermath of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's death. After holding a mirror to the world of politics and space, Iannucci's next project is set to be super heroic in nature. This time, he's got a surprising collaborator for his next effort.

Joining Iannucci for an HBO comedy is "1917" director Sam Mendes. With several Oscar nominations and over $3 billion worldwide in box office receipts (via The Numbers), Mendes stands out as a creative who is always worth watching. Mostly known for his dramatic offerings like "Jarhead" and the gritty "Skyfall," Mendes will be jumping into the world of comedy for HBO. With Iannucci, Mendes will bring "The Franchise" to life, a series which is set to be a scathing critique of the modern cinematic landscape.