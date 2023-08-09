Winning Time: Why Paul Westhead Looks So Familiar

One of the major players in HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is head coach Paul Westhead, who led the team and its rookie star Magic Johnson to an NBA championship in 1980. Westhead didn't last long enough at the organization to see the rest of their titles in the "Showtime" era, as he was ousted in his third season with the team due to pressure from both ownership and Johnson himself, who wanted a shift in offensive strategy. Nonetheless, Westhead was a key piece in kicking off one of the greatest runs the Lakers have ever had.

Though he was booted from his job in Los Angeles, Westhead had a successful career in the decades after, coaching at both the professional and college levels of the game. In 2007, he became the first head coach to win a championship in both the NBA and the WNBA, claiming the national title with the Phoenix Mercury and a young Diana Taurasi — the first of three championships for the league's all-time leading scorer.

In "Winning Time," Westhead is portrayed by Jason Segel, an actor more famous for his comedy work than for his dramatic chops. Nonetheless, he does a strong job as Magic and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's coach, bringing to bear the acting skills he's shown off in a wide range of movies and shows over the years.