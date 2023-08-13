Ozark: The Real Reason Mel Sattem's Death Was Left Unseen

The "Ozark" series finale left audiences with plenty of unanswered questions, mainly centering on the closing moments as we see Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner) approach Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) with a shotgun before the final cut to black. The ambiguous ending to the series finale had fans theorizing about what really happened. Did Jonah shoot Mel in cold blood? Did he turn the gun on his parents, ending their crime spree?

"Definitively in my mind, and anyone's free to think whatever they want, but in my mind, he absolutely shot Mel and Mel is dead. And that's that," Chris Mundy, showrunner, writer, and executive producer on "Ozark," stated to Variety during a Q&A panel following the show's finale. "I just didn't want to see it. It was over. If you shot him then you're in the blood and the guts... but the show was over. He did it."

Mundy was surprised that fans began speculating whether Jonah could've turned on his parents when the screen cut to black, stating that Mel was always the target and he just didn't want to see the aftermath. Regarding the finale, he added, "It would have been false if there weren't consequences." While the Byrdes escape "Ozark" free, they now have to live with the fact that their actions have turned their son into a cold-blooded killer.