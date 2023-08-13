Is Critical Role's The Legend Of Vox Machina Based On Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Creating a unique "Dungeons & Dragons" character is hard enough. However, when you're part of "Critical Role," which has thousands of weekly viewers, the standard is much higher, so using other avenues for inspiration is more than necessary. When it came to crafting Keyleth, the Air Ashari, Marisha Ray looked to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and now, with "The Legend of Vox Machina" finding a home on Prime Video, that inspiration has come full circle.

While "The Legend of Vox Machina" isn't directly based on "Avatar: The Last Airbender," it was definitely a source of inspiration for "Critical Role" when developing Campaign One into an animated series. "Man, [it] cannot be overstated how amazing and also a bit bizarre that is," Ray told ScreenRant about Keyleth's connection to the fan-favorite Nickelodeon series. "'Avatar: The Last Airbender' was a bit of an imprint, even when we were considering the look and style of the animation, as well as many other cartoons that we love from the '80s and '90s. But 'Avatar' certainly was in there."

With "The Legend of Vox Machina" Season 2, the show's connection to the "Avatar" universe grew even stronger when Janet Varney joined the already stacked voice cast. Varney, who voiced Korra in "The Legend of Korra," the sequel series to "The Last Airbender," played Vilya, Keyleth's mother, in Season 2, bringing Ray's initial inspiration full circle.