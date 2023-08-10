Creepshow Scares Up A New Anthology With Zoe Thorogood & More - Exclusive

Skybound Comics "Creepshow," a companion anthology series to the hit Shudder television show from Greg Nicotero ("The Walking Dead"), is bringing in some exciting talent for the series' next chapter, and Looper has the exclusive details. Comic creators Zoe Thorogood ("It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth") and Earth), Joel Farrelly ("Tell Me a Story") and Goran Sudžuka ("Ghosted') have all contributed new stories to "Creepshow" #3.

"Creepshow" originally sprung from the minds of legendary horror creators George A. Romero and Stephen King, with the 1982 anthology film serving as a tribute to horror comics from the 1950s, like "Tales from the Crypt." The film was adapted into a graphic novel by legendary comic creator Bernie Wrightson, found life as a television adaptation in the 1980s with "Tales from the Darkside," and has had multiple film sequels. The franchise has most recently been adapted into an anthology series on the horror streaming service Shudder, where Nicotero has produced the new tales hosted by the franchise's iconic character, the Creep. Through its first three seasons, "Creepshow" has adapted multiple stories from the horror world's most notable authors, including King and Joe Hill, with several notable actors, including Giancarlo Esposito, Tobin Bell, and Keith David, appearing in different episodes.

Now, "Creepshow" continues on the page, with Skybound Comics spinning its latest spooky stories while recruiting more incredible creators to the mix — and we've got an exclusive look at what's coming up in "Creepshow" #3.