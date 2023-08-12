Gold Rush: What Is The Black Pearl? The Gold Wash Plant Explained

Longtime fans of Discovery's "Gold Rush" will know that wash plants are some of the most important (and expensive) pieces of equipment in the entire gold mining industry. A wash plant is a collection of machinery that washes down gravel and rock to concentrate sluices into "black sand" that contains heavier minerals.

This process helps the miners sift out deposits of gold from the earth, and as such a wash plant is practically essential for every mining site we visit in "Gold Rush." One such plant is the so-called "Black Pearl," which belongs to Todd Hoffman's son, Hunter. Audiences got their first glimpse of the plant during "Hoffman Family Gold" Season 2. After a creek overflows into Todd's portion of the claim, the success of the entire operation becomes dependent on the Black Pearl's success — picking up the slack and running alongside another wash plant, "The Holy Roller."

The urgency that fuels the Black Pearl leads to disastrous consequences in the episode "Burst World Problems," in which Hunter decides to run his new plant for 12 hours to try and get the team's abysmal gold yield back on track. This causes one of the Black Pearl's waterlines to become punctured, shutting down the entire operation and costing him $30,000 a day while the plant is down.