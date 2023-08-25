Gran Turismo: Which Spice Girl Is A Part Of The Cast?

"Gran Turismo" isn't an average video game movie. It's based on true events following Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), who used his experience playing the "Gran Turismo" video games to excel at GT Academy and ultimately become a professional racecar driver. Madekwe is supported by a stellar cast, including the likes of David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Djimon Hounsou. But one cast member may look familiar if you were a fan of '90s girl groups.

Geri Halliwell, better known as Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, plays Lesley Mardenborough, Jann's mother, in the film. Naturally, the Spice Girls are the best-selling female music group ever, but Halliwell left in 1998. She pursued a solo career, which resulted in some hit singles that charted in the United Kingdom, but she rejoined the Spice Girls when they got back together in 2007.

While much of her filmography involves playing herself or being a judge on reality shows, she does have some film credits to her name prior to "Gran Turismo." Plenty of '90s kids likely consumed "Spice World" when it came out in 1997 and still hold out hope for "Spice World 2." Over a decade later, she'd appear in a very different film — "Crank: High Voltage." But there's likely a good reason why she wanted to join the cast of "Gran Turismo."