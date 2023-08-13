Adam Driver Stuns As Mr. Fantastic In Marvel Concept Art
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's long-awaited "Fantastic Four" reboot is finally on the horizon, but there's still more than a few question marks surrounding this fresh start for Marvel's first family. Perhaps most importantly is that audiences still don't know who's going to be playing each of the main four heroes — Human Torch, the Thing, Invisible Woman, and, crucially, Mr. Fantastic.
A multiversal variant of Mr. Fantastic appears in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," portrayed by often-fancast John Krasinski, but it seems that the MCU is looking elsewhere for the actor behind its main version of the stretchy scientist. There have been plenty of names swirling around in the rumor mill, but one actor who has routinely come up in conversation is Adam Driver. Luckily, fans don't just have to use their imagination to think of what the "Star Wars" alum would look like as Mr. Fantastic, thanks to some convincing fan art of Driver in character.
On his Instagram, fan artist @clements.ink posted a mock-up of what Driver might look like as the leader of the Fantastic Four. In the image, Driver sports a classic two-tone blue Fantastic Four costume, with the "4" proudly emblazoned on the front. Over the suit, he's wearing a lab coat with the sleeves rolled up — an accurate reflection of Reed Richards' workaholic nature. He's even got the character's trademark gray streaks in his hair. "I'd love to see this but I can't wait to see an official announcement for it," @clements.ink wrote in the post's caption.
Driver could be Mr. Fantastic (but seemingly won't be)
While @clements.ink and other fans would love to see Adam Driver join the MCU as Mr. Fantastic, the likelihood of it actually happening appears iffy at the moment. In the early months of 2023, around the time that the fan art was posted, rumors began to build that Driver was in active talks to portray the character in the upcoming movie. However, some sources have since indicated that negotiations between the actor and the studio have fallen through.
In a July 2023 episode of The Hot Mic Podcast, co-host Jeff Sneider shared an anonymous tip he received from someone allegedly working on "Fantastic Four." "They said that Adam Driver was never really engaged in this," Sneider said. "They sent Driver the script a while back and he said that he couldn't connect with the character on the page and he passed very early on." The host followed up by noting that Marvel could approach Driver for the role once more, especially since Driver's initial exit ostensibly came before Josh Friedman rewrote the film's script.
Ultimately, it's important to take these rumors with a grain of salt — as far as official sources go, there has been no definitive indication that Driver is or is not attached to "Fantastic Four." While other rumored actors like Penn Badgley have denied connections to "Fantastic Four," Driver hasn't publicly addressed the matter. For now, fans hoping that the actor will join one of Marvel's most iconic superhero teams will just have to wait and see whether he ends up in the role.