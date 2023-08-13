Adam Driver Stuns As Mr. Fantastic In Marvel Concept Art

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's long-awaited "Fantastic Four" reboot is finally on the horizon, but there's still more than a few question marks surrounding this fresh start for Marvel's first family. Perhaps most importantly is that audiences still don't know who's going to be playing each of the main four heroes — Human Torch, the Thing, Invisible Woman, and, crucially, Mr. Fantastic.

A multiversal variant of Mr. Fantastic appears in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," portrayed by often-fancast John Krasinski, but it seems that the MCU is looking elsewhere for the actor behind its main version of the stretchy scientist. There have been plenty of names swirling around in the rumor mill, but one actor who has routinely come up in conversation is Adam Driver. Luckily, fans don't just have to use their imagination to think of what the "Star Wars" alum would look like as Mr. Fantastic, thanks to some convincing fan art of Driver in character.

On his Instagram, fan artist @clements.ink posted a mock-up of what Driver might look like as the leader of the Fantastic Four. In the image, Driver sports a classic two-tone blue Fantastic Four costume, with the "4" proudly emblazoned on the front. Over the suit, he's wearing a lab coat with the sleeves rolled up — an accurate reflection of Reed Richards' workaholic nature. He's even got the character's trademark gray streaks in his hair. "I'd love to see this but I can't wait to see an official announcement for it," @clements.ink wrote in the post's caption.