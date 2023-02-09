Penn Badgley Denies Fantastic Four Rumors

During an appearance on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, Penn Badgley finally spoke out about the possibility of appearing in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot film, and it appears he hasn't been approached for the role yet.

"I can neither confirm nor deny. I don't know what to say about that," he replied to host Josh Horowitz's question about appearing in the prospective film.

"Have you ever met Kevin Feige, Penn Badgley?" joked Horowitz.

"No. You know, it's possible that I have but not in this context. I might have met him years ago, I'm not sure," Badgley replied. Horowitz pressed him for a comment, and Badgley replied that there's not much sizzle going on with this rumor steak, nor much fire attached to the smoke being thrown about. "Where there's smoke, there's not always fire. It actually takes a lot to get from smoke to fire. I'll say that. It takes a lot," Badgley said.

Horowitz asked Badgley if he wanted the rumors encouraged. "That's not how this fire gets lit. This fire gets lit by Kevin, I don't even know how to pronounce his name ... so I'm clearly not in a Marvel movie," Badgley retorted.

While Badgley doesn't seem to want to say never to the notion of playing Reed, that's a pretty definitive "No" to the question of whether he's getting ready to suit up. But, since Matt Shakman confirmed to Collider that the film's casting process is still in the early stages, let's call this one a wait-and-see situation.