Hoarders: The Disturbing Episode Animal Lovers Should Avoid
A&E's "Hoarders" is a popular reality series that documents the struggles and treatments of people who live with compulsive hoarding disorder. Each episode centers around subjects as they show off the objects they collect and how that obsession affects their lives. As such, "Hoarders" boasts some disturbing episodes, and there's one that animal lovers should avoid at all costs.
"Hoarders" Season 6, Episode 8 features a woman named Terry, who keeps dead cats in her freezer and all over her home. At the time of filming, specialists discovered over 100 dead cats and 50 living ones in her house. Unfortunately, only 18 of them survived in the end, as the rest had to be euthanized after coming down with untreatable respiratory issues after being neglected and mistreated by Terry.
Hoarding corpses is disturbing in and of itself. However, Terry claimed that she collected the animals in order to keep them safe. The aforementioned episode digs into her story, but viewers should know that it features several gruesome scenes.
Terry's hoarding obsession may have stemmed from a troubled childhood
"Hoarders" Season 6, Episode 8 shares some information about Terry's backstory that may explain the root cause of some of her troubles. She lost her father when she was very young, which brought on feelings of intense guilt as she felt that she could have saved him. Furthermore, while her hoarding habits were anything but nurturing toward the cats she kept, Terry insisted that she never meant to hurt them.
As documented by Today, Terry stated that she felt compelled to hoard the animals because she felt that she was helping them. Her goal was to have them cremated as soon as she had enough money, though she later admitted that she treated them horribly. "I can't even say anymore that I love animals 'cause I treated them so horribly."
In the end, the specialists on "Hoarders" helped Terry cremate the dead cats and give them a send-off ceremony. Additionally, the episode in question revealed that she received treatment afterward.