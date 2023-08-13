Hoarders: The Disturbing Episode Animal Lovers Should Avoid

A&E's "Hoarders" is a popular reality series that documents the struggles and treatments of people who live with compulsive hoarding disorder. Each episode centers around subjects as they show off the objects they collect and how that obsession affects their lives. As such, "Hoarders" boasts some disturbing episodes, and there's one that animal lovers should avoid at all costs.

"Hoarders" Season 6, Episode 8 features a woman named Terry, who keeps dead cats in her freezer and all over her home. At the time of filming, specialists discovered over 100 dead cats and 50 living ones in her house. Unfortunately, only 18 of them survived in the end, as the rest had to be euthanized after coming down with untreatable respiratory issues after being neglected and mistreated by Terry.

Hoarding corpses is disturbing in and of itself. However, Terry claimed that she collected the animals in order to keep them safe. The aforementioned episode digs into her story, but viewers should know that it features several gruesome scenes.