Deadpool 3 Rumor: Is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Getting His Iconic Mask?

For many fans, the reaction to the rumor that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will have his comic book mask was a triumphant "Finally." Jackman has been portraying the character since "X-Men" in 2000. By the time "Deadpool 3" releases, he'll have been in the role for roughly 24 years. In all that time, the character has never once worn his classic comic book outfit, even though it was once teased in the alternate ending to 2013's "The Wolverine." As it happens, its absence generally isn't by accident.

In a 2020 Twitter post, "The Wolverine" and "Logan" director James Mangold clarified that he never had any intention of outfitting Jackman's Wolverine incarnation with the classic suit or mask, even though they had been teased. "He never put it on," Mangold tweeted. "We never even made a version of the outfit. Everything about his character as I understand it, would keep him from donning a self promoting 'uniform.' I'm sure the next incarnation of the Wolverine will go there."

Nonetheless, Jackman long held the lack of a classic suit for his Wolverine as a regret of his. "There were a couple of things I couldn't work out how to do," he once told Collider. "Fans always say, 'When are we gonna see you in the blue and yellow spandex? We've gotta see that shot!' We tried a little bit in 'The Wolverine,' it didn't happen [...] So the suit was one thing but we just couldn't work out how to do it, so if anyone can work that out you go for it."

It seems with "Deadpool 3," both Jackman and fans got their wish.