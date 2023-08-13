Was Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Filmed In The Real Life Hundred Acre Wood?

The surprise independent horror film "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" took audiences by surprise when it brought the beloved characters created by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard into a terrifying slasher film. But it appears the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed chilling adaptation of the cherished source material didn't take the honey-loving yellow bear and his puny porker pal very far from the Hundred Acre Wood after all.

Five months after the 1926 take on the Winnie the Pooh crew went into the public domain, a report from Variety confirmed that the film had completed its ten-day production and verified that "Blood and Honey" was actually shot not far from a place known as Ashdown Forest. While that particular area may not contain talking animals that wear clothes, it did serve as the inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood from Milne's tales. Thanks to the wildly creative efforts of Pooh's creator and the mind behind "Blood and Honey," the infamous location is now the site of numerous precious memories and some most disturbing moments.

From being a place of inspiration for a treasured children's tale to the site of a low-budget horror success story, there is no denying Ashdown Forest certainly has quite an intriguing history. But not every fantasy-like forest has a happy ending, and it might astonish some to discover that another Pooh-inspiring area isn't a stranger to real-life tragedy.