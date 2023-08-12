How Old Is Ducky On NCIS And In Real Life?

After watching David McCallum entertain viewers with years of dedication to solving naval-based crimes as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, some "NCIS" fans may be wondering how old the long-standing persona in the show is and what could be found from the launch of an investigation into the matter regarding the actor's age as well.

David McCallum was born on September 19, 1933, and has been adding over 130 credits to his resume since 1953, like the 1963 classic "The Great Escape," "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." series, the show "Sapphire and Steel," and more recently, the voice of Alfred Pennyworth in several DC animated films and Professor Paradox in an assortment of "Ben 10" titles. But arguably, one of his most notable accomplishments is the role of Ducky, who has shown up in a few entries of "JAG," the New Orleans "NCIS" spin-off, and the most "NCIS" episodes of any cast member. It's no secret the character has been around for a noticeably long period of time, but as far as how old Dr. Mallard is, the show has never definitively divulged information regarding his age. It is just generally assumed that he has been around just as long as the person that plays him, which would put him at the age of 89 at the time of writing.

While many people have come and gone from the long-running CBS series, Ducky has been a force to be reckoned with when called upon in the "NCIS" universe, and after watching him put his skills to the test repeatedly in the line of duty, some might be curious to know how much longer the good doctor will stay in the fight to uphold naval justice.