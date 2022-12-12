David McCallum Hints That He Might Be Near The End Of His NCIS Tenure

David McCallum has had a long and impressive career in film and television, going all the way back to his first role in "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in 1961. McCallum was later introduced to a whole new generation on "NCIS." McCallum has been with the original "NCIS" crew from day one, even as it has spun off into several other iterations from Hawaii to New Orleans, playing chief medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard since the show premiered in 2003. In fact, the character of Ducky goes back even further; McCallum portrayed him in two episodes of "JAG" before "NCIS" itself was spun-off (via IMDb).

But if a recent interview with the RadioTimes is any indication, Ducky might be readying his goodbyes. Fans will know that McCallum's character has only appeared in two episodes of the current season. And, as he said in the interview, "I have two shows left on this contract." Whether those episodes are going to be part of this season or next is not made clear. It does seem, however, that the hopes we would see more of Ducky in Season 20 haven't really come to fruition.