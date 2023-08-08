Talk 2 Me Announcement, Directors And More Sequel Details

It's official: a follow-up to "Talk to Me" is on its way. Following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the new, acclaimed horror movie hit theaters in the U.S. at the end of July. Since then, the film has not only received largely positive reviews from both critics and casual moviegoers alike, but it's also earned the second-highest debut weekend for A24, behind only 2018's "Hereditary." To date, the film has earned over $26 million at the worldwide box office.

While the ending of "Talk to Me" is definitively bleak, the film leaves open the door for more stories set within its ghostly world to be told. With that in mind, it likely won't come as much of a surprise to learn that A24 has summoned a "Talk to Me" sequel. As of this writing, details about the new, in-development film are predictably scarce. That said, not only do fans already know that the sequel will be titled "Talk 2 Me," but several of the movie's creative team members have already been announced as well.

Here's everything that's been confirmed so far about "Talk 2 Me," along with a few predictions about what may lie in store in the horror sequel.