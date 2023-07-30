The Ending Of Talk To Me Explained

Contains spoilers for "Talk to Me"

Forget haunted houses. What about haunted hands? "Talk to Me" is an Australian seance horror movie featuring a handshake from hell — or at least one that creates a portal between our dimension and the not-so-great beyond. While the movie starts with the "fun" party game of quick-and-dirty demon possession, it ends with blood, tears, and a meaningful kangaroo.

Mia (Sophie Wilde) is a grieving teen still struggling two years after her Mom's mysterious death. She's disconnected from her dad. Her bestie, Jade, is distracted by her new boyfriend, Daniel. But at least Mia has Jade's little brother, Riley (Joe Bird) to genuinely connect with. The two are more family than friends, and no person alive can change that. Dead, on the other hand ...

Good cinematic beginnings often signal how the film will end, and this is definitely true of "Talk to Me." The wounded kangaroo, Mia's mom's death, the handshake that breaks the veil, and the scream-ripping opening scene — everything that kicks off the movie comes back big time in the ending of "Talk to Me." Read on for the ending of "Talk to Me" explained.