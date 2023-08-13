Elena Undone: Hulu's Steamy Lesbian Romance That's Based On A True Story

Released in 2010, "Elena Undone" is making the rounds on Hulu. The cult classic romance tells the story of Elena Winters (Necar Zadegan), a woman living in a conservative household, who becomes infatuated with lesbian writer Peyton Lombard. The two share a forbidden romance that soon comes to a head when Elena's family discovers the truth.

The film is the second from director Nicole Conn, who made a splash nearly two decades prior with her 1992 debut "Claire of the Moon." Likewise, "Elena Undone" gained notoriety for its LGBTQ+ characters and themes during a time when the industry was slowly becoming more open to telling these stories. However, what sets "Elena Undone" apart is its inspiration. The film is loosely based on Conn's real-life relationship with fellow lesbian filmmaker Marina Rice Bader. Much like the titular heroine, Bader was in a relationship with a religious, conservative husband before meeting and connecting deeply with Conn. The film was produced under Bader's Soul Kiss Films on a budget of $250,000.

Amongst its release, "Elena Undone" received a largely mixed reception. The film currently holds a Tomatometer score of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, average viewers have been more kind to it, with its audience score sitting at 62% on the site. It may be no "Moonlight" or "Call Me By Your Name," but nevertheless, "Elena Undone" has garnered a strong cult following over the years and has even changed the lives of many of its fans.