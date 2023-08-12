Critical Role: Why Orion Acaba Left The Show & What Happened To His Character

While "Critical Role" has become a household name for "Dungeons & Dragons" players worldwide, many may not know there was once a ninth member of the beloved group of voice actors. Orion Acaba appeared in the first 27 episodes of "Campaign One: Vox Machina," where she brought the dragonborn sorcerer Tiberius Stormwind to life.

However, in January 2016, "Critical Role," Geek & Sundry, and Acaba announced that he would no longer appear on the "D&D" live streams, and plans were set to write Tiberius Stormwind out of the campaign. This announcement came with its fair share of secrecy, with none of the parties involved revealing much information about Acaba's departure. Eventually, the voice actor released a statement on his Twitch channel, saying he left on his own accord, wanting to pursue other ambitions without impeding the campaign or the rest of the players. Acaba also stated that health issues influenced his decision to leave "Critical Role."

As for Acaba's character within Exandria, Tiberius Stormwind informed Vox Machina that he'd be leaving the group, stating that their paths were going in different directions. Eventually, their adventures took them to Draconia, Tiberius's homeland, where they found their friend's body frozen in ice. Tiberius met his end protecting his home from the dragon Vorugal, and Vox Machina buried their friend, erecting a statue in his honor.