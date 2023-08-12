Cobra Kai: Which Cast Members Actually Know Karate In Real Life?

One of the principal joys of Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai" is its bizarro setting in which present day teenagers settle otherwise typical adolescent disputes through disciplined combat. While this means that virtually every cast member is competent enough at karate to believably fight on camera, some actors are genuine martial artists whereas others simply learn on the job.

The one young "Cobra Kai" actor with a real-life black belt is Owen Morgan, who plays the short and stereotypically dorky Bert. Since his family operates a karate dojo, Morgan began training in the martial art at a young age and attained his black belt rank in 2019 shortly after debuting on "Cobra Kai."

In an piece for TheWrap, meanwhile, author Tony Maglio interviewed some main cast members and found out that, among its young talent, Hawk actor Jacob Bertrand and Robby Keene actor Tanner Buchanan are the ones with the most martial arts experience — Bertrand is a purple belt in karate whereas Buchanan is a multidisciplinary martial artist with a background predominantly in taekwondo.

The article also mentions that longtime Johnny Lawrence actor William Zabka is a karate aficionado, which it turns out is more common among the show's older cast members than its younger actors.