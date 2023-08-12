OMITB Season 3: Only Hard-Core Mean Girls Fans Will Notice This Finale Link

"Mean Girls" fans get a little Easter egg in the third season of "Only Murders in the Building," as a treat.

Trust us when we say this is an extremely subtle reference, but even if it's a coincidence, it's a pretty great one. The third season of "Only Murders in the Building" premiered its first two episodes on Hulu overnight on Tuesday, August 8, and the tenth episode, which will serve as the Season 3 finale, is set to air on October 3, 2023. That noise you heard is the ears of "Mean Girls" fans perking up everywhere.

Thanks to a memorable joke in Tina Fey's movie, the date of October 3 is incredibly important to longtime "Mean Girls" fans, and it's even been marked as the movie's unofficial holiday. So why would "Only Murders in the Building" pick this auspicious day to close out their third season, and what other connections do the Hulu mystery series and the classic teen comedy share? Here's why "Mean Girls" and "Only Murders in the Building" have a lot more to do with one another than you fully realized.