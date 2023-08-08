Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Episode 2 Takes A Wry Shot At Paramount+

Contains Spoilers for "Only Murders in The Building" Season 3, Episode 2 — "And the Beat Goes On"

"Only Murders in the Building" is a clever show that knows exactly what it's doing when it winks at the audience. Characters have literally broken the fourth wall during the course of the show's first two seasons. So it's not a big surprise that they've made a knowing nod to their lives as characters on a streaming network.

During the second half of the brilliant Season 3 double-episode debut, "And the Beat Goes On," Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) insists to Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin) that he can persuade anyone into doing anything with his charm. Oliver reminds Charles of how he talked him into subscribing to Paramount+. "I wanted that!" Charles insists. "Did you?" Oliver slyly retorts. That's naturally a quick but fond jab in the ribs at one of Hulu's major competitors.

That definitely isn't the only time the show has had fun breaking its own fourth wall and engaging in a little bit of knowing patter with its audience. In fact, "Only Murders in the Building" often directly engages its audience by making knowingly humorous references. And they definitely aren't the only show that's managed to get a laugh out of the ongoing streaming war launched by rival companies in the entertainment platform space.