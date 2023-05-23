Is Only Murders In The Building Getting A Musical Episode In Season 3?

While Selena Gomez has made a name for herself on the small screen, she also has a big music career, including two Grammy nominations. In 2022, she told Deadline's "Crew Call" podcast that she would be up to doing a musical episode, but she wants to be cautious. "I love being Mabel and I love that she's an extension of me but she isn't necessarily me. Sometimes my worry– not to say that I'm opposed to it in any way, shape, or form– just my worry is that it might just kind of turn into a pop star thing and that's clearly not Mabel," she said.

She's not the only cast member with an impressive music career. Steve Martin is a master of the banjo, known for working with the bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers. He also helped to write the music for the 2016 Broadway show "Bright Star," which is set around the time of World War II.

There are other cast members who have Broadway and movie musical credits. Like his character Oliver Putnam, Martin Short has a history with Broadway, including starring in 2006's "Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me." Meryl Streep has starred in movie adaptations of the musicals "Into the Woods" and "Mamma Mia." She was also nominated for a Tony for her work in the 1976 play "A Memory of Two Mondays / 27 Wagons Full of Cotton." Paul Rudd has performed plays on Broadway, including the 1998 production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night."

According to Steve Martin and Martin Short, Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" is set to premiere on August 8, 2023.