Is Only Murders In The Building Getting A Musical Episode In Season 3?
The popular murder-mystery comedy set in the heart of New York City is possibly adding a musical episode to Season 3. Variety reports that the upcoming season of "Only Murders in the Building" may find Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) belting songs throughout the Arconia and other locations. This episode has not been officially confirmed at the time of this writing. However, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who worked on the music for Broadway's "Some Like It Hot," have given a clue to Variety and fans of the Hulu series. "We've worked on the next season of 'Only Murders in the Building.' We're not allowed to say anything more than that, but you could probably do the math," said Shaiman.
Of course, a musical episode would make total sense given the show's location, Oliver's history with Broadway, and the fact that the Season 2 finale ended with the collapse of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) during the opening night of Oliver and Charles' Broadway show.
And the cast itself boasts plenty of musical talent as well as Broadway credits.
Why Selena Gomez wants to be cautious with a possible musical episode
While Selena Gomez has made a name for herself on the small screen, she also has a big music career, including two Grammy nominations. In 2022, she told Deadline's "Crew Call" podcast that she would be up to doing a musical episode, but she wants to be cautious. "I love being Mabel and I love that she's an extension of me but she isn't necessarily me. Sometimes my worry– not to say that I'm opposed to it in any way, shape, or form– just my worry is that it might just kind of turn into a pop star thing and that's clearly not Mabel," she said.
She's not the only cast member with an impressive music career. Steve Martin is a master of the banjo, known for working with the bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers. He also helped to write the music for the 2016 Broadway show "Bright Star," which is set around the time of World War II.
There are other cast members who have Broadway and movie musical credits. Like his character Oliver Putnam, Martin Short has a history with Broadway, including starring in 2006's "Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me." Meryl Streep has starred in movie adaptations of the musicals "Into the Woods" and "Mamma Mia." She was also nominated for a Tony for her work in the 1976 play "A Memory of Two Mondays / 27 Wagons Full of Cotton." Paul Rudd has performed plays on Broadway, including the 1998 production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night."
According to Steve Martin and Martin Short, Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" is set to premiere on August 8, 2023.