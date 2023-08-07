Hell's Kitchen: What Happens To Chefs When They Get Kicked Out?

Since 2005, hundreds of contestants have joined the ranks of "Hell's Kitchen" for a chance to win a cash prize and a position at one of Gordon Ramsey's restaurants from one of the best cooking shows ever. From between 12 and 20 players, only one can win, which means a lot of people get placed on the chopping block and eliminated before the final match. Usually, after a poor performance, Ramsey will send someone packing at the end of an episode, but what really happens when someone is kicked off "Hell's Kitchen?"

Eliminated contestants are typically seen walking solemnly off the set, while an interview recorded after the fact sees them narrate their thoughts on losing out on such a great opportunity. It may make some think the show's staged to a degree, but it doesn't necessarily mean they're immediately on a plane back home, as Season 19 contestant Nikki Hanna revealed in a Reddit AMA. Someone asked what really goes on when someone's eliminated, to which she says, "After elimination we were brought back to our hotel, we still had to go back for final interviews etc. the top ten stay in the hotel until the finale – from what I understand, the contestants who didn't make it to the top ten are flown home after production gets all the interviews they need."

It sounds like there's still work to be done after elimination, but if someone gets far enough, they get to hang out for a bit while filming resumes, which makes sense as eliminated contestants often return for the finale to participate in the final challenge.