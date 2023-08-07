Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases The MCU Debut Of The X-Men's Most Despicable Villain
There currently stands a 20th Century Fox logo collecting dust, which, when we saw it in "Deadpool 3" behind-the-scenes set images, had Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman bickering at the base. That was the last good look at the two reprising their respective roles as Wade Wilson and Wolverine before production halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. But just because Hollywood is on hold, interesting rumors about the foul-mouthed threequel haven't stopped tumbling out. The latest gossip covers which big bad will battle Deadpool and Jackman's walking, talking knife rack. After getting the drop on Ajax in "Deadpool" and bringing down Juggernaut in "Deadpool 2," the Merc With a Mouth now might be on a collision course with one of the most revered names in mutant history: Xavier. No, not that one. The other one.
According to regular industry scoopers @CanWeGetSomeToast and @DanielRichtman, Emma Corrin may be lined up for the role of Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of legendary telepath and X-Men founder Charles Xavier. Described as Charles' equal and opposite, Cassandra barely survived after her brother tried to kill her while they were both in the womb. It's the kind of sibling squabble that would rightfully spark a quest for vengeance. The only questions are, will this mission make it to the big screen, and what kind of fallout could come from Wade and Logan getting caught between it?
Emma Corrin has an itch she wants to scratch, and Cassandra Nova might be it
While there's no confirmation if this is the role Corrin is down to play, it certainly makes for a fascinating choice to go up against Ryan Reynolds' dunderheaded mercenary. This is Charles Xavier's sister we're talking about — the younger sibling to the most powerful mutant in the universe going up against someone who does dinosaur impressions with broken hands. It's wits versus witless on an epic scale and ties in nicely with the reports that original "X-Men" stars Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, and Halle Berry would also return. Of course, these could be quick cameos in a "Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness" fashion, quickly snuffed out by Corrin's villain.
Speaking to Empire about their yet-to-be-confirmed role, the former star of "The Crown" said, "I feel really excited to play a villain," ensuring not to name names. "I haven't done that, and it's an itch I want to scratch." We don't want to place our bets just yet, but it's safe to say that Wade, alongside his new adamantium-laced BFF, will cause more than an itch when "Deadpool 3" swings around on its currently-scheduled May 2024 release date. Here's hoping it stays there. If so, it's chimichangas all around.