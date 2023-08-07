Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases The MCU Debut Of The X-Men's Most Despicable Villain

There currently stands a 20th Century Fox logo collecting dust, which, when we saw it in "Deadpool 3" behind-the-scenes set images, had Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman bickering at the base. That was the last good look at the two reprising their respective roles as Wade Wilson and Wolverine before production halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. But just because Hollywood is on hold, interesting rumors about the foul-mouthed threequel haven't stopped tumbling out. The latest gossip covers which big bad will battle Deadpool and Jackman's walking, talking knife rack. After getting the drop on Ajax in "Deadpool" and bringing down Juggernaut in "Deadpool 2," the Merc With a Mouth now might be on a collision course with one of the most revered names in mutant history: Xavier. No, not that one. The other one.

According to regular industry scoopers @CanWeGetSomeToast and @DanielRichtman, Emma Corrin may be lined up for the role of Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of legendary telepath and X-Men founder Charles Xavier. Described as Charles' equal and opposite, Cassandra barely survived after her brother tried to kill her while they were both in the womb. It's the kind of sibling squabble that would rightfully spark a quest for vengeance. The only questions are, will this mission make it to the big screen, and what kind of fallout could come from Wade and Logan getting caught between it?