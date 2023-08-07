This Unhinged Shrek Theory Warps Donkey

"Donkey is one of my favorite Shrek characters, but I might have some clues to his backstory, he's actually Lampwick, the pool-playing, cigar-smoking guy from 'Pinocchio' who transformed into a donkey in the middle of the 'Pinocchio' movie," posts u/tyoung000.

Some of the clues to support this claim are self-evident. Donkey is a talking donkey who lives in a world inhabited by various fairy tale characters, including Pinocchio himself. Might it not follow that Donkey is also a character from an established story? The post points out some other similarities between Donkey and Lampwick.

"Lampwick and Donkey are both annoying, And they know Pinocchio very well. And when they were shipping all the donkeys on the ship [in Disney's "Pinocchio"], Lampwick escaped and then was found by the lady that was trying to sell him. And my Dad says he can't stand Lampwick, which makes my theory possible because Shrek can't stand Donkey, even though they are best friends."

Of course, as some of the replies to the post point out, there is a pretty glaring problem with this theory. As u/PunnyBanana correctly states: "So it's been a while since I've seen 'Pinnochio,' but doesn't Lampwick lose the ability to speak when he becomes a donkey?"

So, to accept this theory, you must also accept that at some point, Lampwick re-learned how to talk and changed his name to "Donkey" at some point. But, as u/tyoung000 says at the end of the post, "I might be reading to [sic] much into this, but it's just a theory."