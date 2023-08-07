Paul Reubens' Revolting Superhero Role You Likely Forgot

While the late Paul Reubens will forever be known for portraying the effervescent, kid-friendly goofball Pee-wee Herman, an often-overlooked 1999 superhero movie saw the actor playing decidedly against type. "Mystery Men," loosely based on characters from "Flaming Carrot Comics," features Reubens as The Spleen, a stomach-churning hero covered in zits and wielding the dubious "power" of weaponized flatulence. While other heroes rely on batarangs and repulsor blasts to save the day, all Spleen needs is a well-aimed fart to take out his enemies.

The role is a pretty stark departure from the one that made Reubens a household name, and the film's grimy, Gotham-esque setting is a far cry from the vivid, whimsical world of "Pee-wee's Playhouse." Regardless, Reubens thrives as the character, providing the sort of absurdist, disgusting humor you would expect from a fart-powered hero named after a bodily organ. But he's meant to be off-putting — to the point where even his team members find him gross — and Reubens plays the part perfectly. It's a testament to the actor's comedic range, proving he was just as adept at playing repulsive as he was rambunctious.

Unfortunately, that would be the only time we'd see Reubens take on the pungent character.