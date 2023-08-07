Netflix's One Piece: The Only Nami Scene That Made Emily Rudd Nervous

Season 1 of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" series will cover the majority of the East Blue Saga from Eiichiro Oda's now decades-old manga. Aspiring king of all pirates Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy in the Netflix show) meets experienced navigator Nami (Emily Rudd) soon after the start of this opening saga, so she's set to appear in the majority of the eight episodes that comprise Season 1. In an interview with GamesRadar, Rudd revealed that, on the whole, she kept calm and collected while filming her part except during one particular, pivotal Nami scene.

While neither Rudd nor her interviewer mention it by name, based on how they describe it those familiar with "One Piece" will recognize that they're referring to the "help me" scene — one of the most affecting moments in the expansive series. "That was the only scene that I think I was actually nervous for," Rudd said. "It means so much not only to existing fans, but to me, that was like, 'I have to make it right. I have to make it right,' and I really think that we did. Like the entire team really kind of turned it out for that moment."

Judging by the titles of each Netflix "One Piece" episode, the scene will most likely occur in Episode 7 or possibly near the start of Episode 8, so viewers can look forward to watching this moment that Rudd finds so pivotal near the season's end.