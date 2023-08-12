The Ending Of Shirley Explained

"Shirley" is more than a story about the crafting of a classic piece of literature, it is also a story of the toxic relationships and cycles of abuse that women in particular often find themselves in. It's no coincidence that the film is about a woman, directed by a woman, based on a book by a woman author, and adapted by a woman screenwriter. The struggle of women — in their relationships and beyond — is at the center of the film.

It's clear from the very beginning that Shirley and Stanley's marriage is not a healthy one, even if they do each get some measure of contentedness from it. While Shirley must deal with her husband's borderline abuse, he also feeds her ego and she seems to relish the clear reverence he has for her creative genius. Similarly, his support of her alcoholism is a kind of abuse itself, even if there is no sinister motive behind it. Because her own worst behaviors — from her inability to leave her own home to her violent mood swings — are only exacerbated by her addiction.

The film — like the works of Shirley Jackson — is about women who feel unseen by society. Or as the author herself puts it in the film, "lonely girls who can't make the world see them." As much as Rose is overlooked by Fred — ignored in favor of his own students — so too does Stanley overlook Shirley, whose own agoraphobia keeps her away from the world. It is only through her writing, she can finally be seen.