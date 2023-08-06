The Ending Of Terminator Genisys Explained

Although it has seen mixed success in recent years, the "Terminator" franchise is still one of the most popular in the sci-fi genre. James Cameron's original movie — "The Terminator" — launched in 1984 and a sequel in the form of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" was made seven years later. Over the years, the series has since expanded with numerous comics, television series, and additional sequels. One of the more recent releases is "Terminator Genisys," a 2015 film that sees Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise his role as the T-800 alongside Emilia Clarke and Jason Clarke.

Like its predecessors, "Terminator Genisys" features a plot with a healthy focus on time travel. A future artificial intelligence system known as Skynet works to stop the Connor family from fulfilling its destiny and destroying it in the future, while Sarah Connor and Kyle Reese have to defend themselves against robotic assassins. Considering all of that, it isn't surprising that the ending of "Terminator Genisys" can be a bit confusing, especially when the movie introduces new timelines and acts as a soft reboot of the franchise.

With so much going on in the film, let's delve into the final moments of "Terminator Genisys" and what the ending really means.