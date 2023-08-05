Fast X: How To Watch Fast & Furious 10 At Home

The tenth entry in the "Fast and Furious" franchise is racing onto your smart TV.

What can one say about the ever-expanding "Fast and Furious" franchise that hasn't already been discussed? The Universal Pictures series has been entertaining audiences since 2001, when the franchise started off as an exposé on just how cool fast cars are. Along the way, the franchise morphed into a vehicle for series leads Vin Diesel and Paul Walker to show off the power of family. Now, over two decades after the original film debuted in cinemas, the film have evolved into superhero-like action-thrillers, where audiences get to witness some of cinema's most insane and awe-inducing stunts.

With "Fast X," the latest entry in the franchise, fans are seeing the family at their most vulnerable. In the film, Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and the Fast Fam go up against Dante (Jason Momoa), their most nefarious adversary to date. For super-fans of the "Furious" franchise, "Fast X" is a boon filled with pulse-pounding action, convoluted set pieces, high-octane racing sequences, and enough callbacks to make this more of a tribute to the series rather than a sequel. Released in early May, "Fast X" is the first step in wrapping up the iconic saga. Looper critic Dominic Griffin was mixed on the film, but couldn't help but praise its spectacle, calling it an exciting experience worth watching on the big screen.

Unfortunately, the film has left cinemas for good, meaning those who missed "Fast X" will have to catch it on streaming. Luckily, the Louis Leterrier-directed flick is available for rent on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, and more in 4K for $19.99 USD. Love "Fast X" and want to rewatch Dante's antics? You can purchase the film digitally for $24.99 USD on your favorite platform.