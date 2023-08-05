Fast X: How To Watch Fast & Furious 10 At Home
The tenth entry in the "Fast and Furious" franchise is racing onto your smart TV.
What can one say about the ever-expanding "Fast and Furious" franchise that hasn't already been discussed? The Universal Pictures series has been entertaining audiences since 2001, when the franchise started off as an exposé on just how cool fast cars are. Along the way, the franchise morphed into a vehicle for series leads Vin Diesel and Paul Walker to show off the power of family. Now, over two decades after the original film debuted in cinemas, the film have evolved into superhero-like action-thrillers, where audiences get to witness some of cinema's most insane and awe-inducing stunts.
With "Fast X," the latest entry in the franchise, fans are seeing the family at their most vulnerable. In the film, Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and the Fast Fam go up against Dante (Jason Momoa), their most nefarious adversary to date. For super-fans of the "Furious" franchise, "Fast X" is a boon filled with pulse-pounding action, convoluted set pieces, high-octane racing sequences, and enough callbacks to make this more of a tribute to the series rather than a sequel. Released in early May, "Fast X" is the first step in wrapping up the iconic saga. Looper critic Dominic Griffin was mixed on the film, but couldn't help but praise its spectacle, calling it an exciting experience worth watching on the big screen.
Unfortunately, the film has left cinemas for good, meaning those who missed "Fast X" will have to catch it on streaming. Luckily, the Louis Leterrier-directed flick is available for rent on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, and more in 4K for $19.99 USD. Love "Fast X" and want to rewatch Dante's antics? You can purchase the film digitally for $24.99 USD on your favorite platform.
How to watch the rest of the Fast and Furious movies
Unfortunately, "Fast X" isn't available on any streaming service right now. There's a strong chance, however, that "Fast X" will race onto Peacock in the coming months. Variety confirmed in 2021 that Universal Pictures would be moving its licensing deal from HBO to Peacock. Seeing as the Peacock streaming service is backed by NBCUniversal — the conglomerate which owns and operates Universal Pictures, it makes sense that the company's latest releases would hit their own in-house streaming service. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, there's a strong chance that "Fast X" will be available on the streaming service in a little while.
For now, audiences who want to watch Dominic Toretto (Diesel) drive through the cobble-stoned streets of Rome trying to stop a wrecking-ball bomb from destroying the Vatican will have to purchase or rent the film digitally. Want to physically own the latest "Fast and Furious" film? "Fast X" hits store-shelves on August 8.
Wondering how to watch the rest of the films in the "Fast and Furious" saga? It's a bit complicated as, due to licensing deals, not all films are available on the same platform. Stateside, 2001's "The Fast and the Furious" is streaming on Netflix. The Paul Walker-led "2 Fast 2 Furious" is also available on Netflix. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," aka the best one, can also be streamed on Netflix. 2009's "Fast & Furious" can be watched on Netflix. "Fast Five" is also on Netflix. "Fast & Furious 6," however, is only available for rental or purchase. "Furious 7" is available for fans on Peacock. Sling subscribers can watch "Fate of the Furious." "F9," meanwhile, is streaming ad-free on Freevee.
Is Fast X worth watching and what's next for the franchise?
As it stands, "Fast X" is one of the more divisive films in the franchise. After all, it can be difficult to break new ground after 10 movies (and a spin-off headlined by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham). Critics were mostly mixed on the film, with some praising it for its effective action sequences and self-awareness, while others believed that "Fast X" cemented "Fast and Furious" as a franchise stuck-in-the-motions. /Film critic Ethan Anderton was particularly enthusiastic about the film, praising Jason Momoa's villain, and the kinetic action sequences, writing, "It's over-the-top, outrageous entertainment that is worthy of seeing on the silver screen with the biggest tub of popcorn you can find." ABC's Peter Travers was not a fan of "Fast X," saying that "the thrill dissolves fast in the face of supercharged stupidity, paycheck acting and preposterous stunts." Ouch.
What do fans of the franchise think? "Fast X" received a decent B+ CinemaScore, on par with 2021's "F9." Fans on Rotten Tomatoes were a bit more enthusiastic about the latest "Fast and Furious" flick, awarding it a solid 84% audience score. If you're a fan of the franchise, "Fast X" is ultimately worth watching, especially for Momoa's performance.
With "Fast X" done with its theatrical run, audiences can now look forward to another mainline entry in the franchise, which should wrap up the cliffhanger at the end of the tenth film. Hobbs actor Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, is on track to headline his own "Fast and Furious" film. This Hobbs-centric flick will set up "Fast 11," though it remains to be seen when it enters production.
With ten films (and a spin-off) under its belt, the "Fast and Furious" franchise is just beginning to end with "Fast X."